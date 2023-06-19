KWB Wealth Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VXF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $148.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.87. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $155.91.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

