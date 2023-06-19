First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Decreased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $47.00 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

