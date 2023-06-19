Thrive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.89 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day moving average is $98.37.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

