iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $272.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

