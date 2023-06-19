Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $494,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP opened at $104.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.49 and a 200-day moving average of $107.89.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

