Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.02 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,201,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,857,000 after buying an additional 228,833 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,139,000 after buying an additional 114,081 shares during the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

