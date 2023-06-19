HBW Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after purchasing an additional 47,957 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 86,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.