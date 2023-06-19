Hall Laurie J Trustee Purchases 120 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

