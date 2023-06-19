Diversified Trust Co Has $8.16 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $233.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.89 and its 200 day moving average is $207.67. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.