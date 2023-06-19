Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 291 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $101.87 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.