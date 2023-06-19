Bangor Savings Bank Sells 4,735 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.