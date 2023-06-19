Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $596,000 Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3,750.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY opened at $470.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.19 and a 200-day moving average of $458.38.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

