Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $92,189,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 328.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $67,409,000 after acquiring an additional 970,673 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 891,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 390,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $64.30 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $83.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.79.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.