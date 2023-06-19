Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 84,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,539 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 151,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 88,870 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEF stock opened at $96.87 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.