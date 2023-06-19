Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 25,748 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,748 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises 0.7% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

