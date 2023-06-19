Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 280 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $293.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

