6,095 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,095 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.67 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

