Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $97.74 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

