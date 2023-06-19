Mission Wealth Management LP Has $11.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 47,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCZ opened at $60.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day moving average is $59.50. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

