Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 873.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,492 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.19 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
