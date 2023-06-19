Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Purchased by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 174.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,497 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March comprises 1.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PMAR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

PMAR opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.