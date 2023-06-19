Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.76 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average of $173.51. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

