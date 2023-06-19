Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 605 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after buying an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,174,000 after buying an additional 151,172 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,683,000 after acquiring an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period.

ESGD stock opened at $73.75 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

