Omega Financial Group LLC Buys 96 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.3% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day moving average of $318.84. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

