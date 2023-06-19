Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $372.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.84.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

