Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,962 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.2% of Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,476,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,860,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,203,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,390,000 after buying an additional 906,264 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,150,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

