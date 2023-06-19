Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 806 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 46,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST opened at $523.65 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $443.20 and a 1 year high of $564.75. The company has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $503.12 and a 200-day moving average of $492.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

