HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,294 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

