Diversified Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $217.08 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.61.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

