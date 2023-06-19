Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,374,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,948,491,000 after purchasing an additional 167,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,623,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $721,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW opened at $217.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.61. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

