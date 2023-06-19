BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 633 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $142.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.92. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

