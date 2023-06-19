Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 23,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.32.

Insider Activity

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $104.92 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

