BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE D opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on D. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

