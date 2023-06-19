Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,576 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
