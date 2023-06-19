Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. United Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.64 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

