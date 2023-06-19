Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 276 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Target by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE TGT opened at $133.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.