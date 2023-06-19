Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $618,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,429,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,542,000 after acquiring an additional 31,913 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 81,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 71,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

