Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

