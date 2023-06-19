Farmers Trust Co. Sells 131 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Farmers Trust Co. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Trading Up 2.0 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
Further Reading
