Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.43.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $437.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

