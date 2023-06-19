40,995 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.7% of Tradewinds LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7 %

PG stock opened at $149.54 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $352.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

