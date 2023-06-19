Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,895 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

