Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $544,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.4% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

