Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 113 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,510,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $458.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $489.88 and a 200 day moving average of $494.28.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

