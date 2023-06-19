PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $186.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.39. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.16 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.