Peterson Wealth Services Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,002 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $758,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

