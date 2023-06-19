Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PFE opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

