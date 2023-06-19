Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of F opened at $14.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

