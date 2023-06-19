Sanders Morris Harris LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 220,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,368,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,945,000 after purchasing an additional 319,840 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,309,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,264,000 after purchasing an additional 922,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,396 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,104,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LADR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Ladder Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 87.81, a current ratio of 87.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.63%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

