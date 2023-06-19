Sanders Morris Harris LLC Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 301,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000. Genesis Energy makes up about 1.2% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.25% of Genesis Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

